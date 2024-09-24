NBA Players React To Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Klay Thompson will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.
While he is no longer in his prime, the five-time All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Over the offseason, Thompson made the stunning move to leave the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks.
As media is approaching later this month, Thompson made a post to Instagram that had over 180,000 likes and 1,300 comments in less than 24 hours.
Thompson captioned his post: "A funky summer fashoOff to Texas wid it"
Many NBA players reacted to Thompson's post.
Steph Curry: "🙌🏽"
Paolo Banchero: "🤙🏾🤙🏾"
Kevin Love: "I miss taking the Ford Aerostar to Dunthorpe"
Malachi Flynn: "🔥🔥"
Isaiah Thomas: "🔥🔥🔥"
David Lee: "Rooting for you @klaythompson LFG!!!!! 💪🏼"
Willie Trill Cauley-Stein: "Let’s hit the links when you get out here Brodie!!"
Kyrie Irving, Caitlin Clark, Mark Jackson, Deandre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Alex Caruso, Jordan Poole and Chris Paul were also among the players to like the post.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He had spent all 13 seasons of his career with Golden State.
His career averages are 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 793 games.
The four-time NBA Champion has also appeared in 158 playoff games.