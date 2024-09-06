NBA Players React To Kyle Lowry's Instagram Post
Kyle Lowry is coming off a season where he appeared in 60 games for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.
On Friday, Lowry made a post to Instagram that had over 10,000 likes in less than two hours.
Lowry captioned his post: "This what you call family fun!!! Enjoying the moment.. brother forever @demar_derozan !!
If you want to laugh DEF watch the next slide, Good job fellas🙄🙄.. 😂😂🤣😂 part2 AUDIO ONLY 🔊🔊🤣"
NBA players reacted to Lowry's post.
Tyler Herro: "“you in great shape” got me weak"
Fred VanVleet: "@cptsa1barber get a stop!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Bam Adebayo: "@kyle_lowry7 @demar_derozan they locking y’all sh*t up!!!! @travisxwallace tough bucket on little bro too"
Lou Williams: "🔥🔥🔥😂😂"
Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan and Mike Conley were some of the notable players to like Lowry's post.
Lowry was the 24th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
He has spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 seasons.
His career averages are 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,138 regular season games.
The six-time NBA All-Star has also appeared in 136 playoff games (101 starts) and helped lead the Raptors to the 2019 title.