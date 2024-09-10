NBA Players React To Kyle O'Quinn Personal News
Kyle O'Quinn most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
That year, he averaged 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field in 29 games (two starts).
O'Quinn was the 49th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Norfolk State.
Recently, the 2011-12 Norfolk State Men's Basketball team was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.
Via nsuspartans.com: "Six individuals and one group made up the 2024 Hall of Fame Class: Charlotte Armstead (volleyball), Michael Deloach (men's basketball), David Kemboi (cross country/track & field), Juan Serrano (baseball), Nat Warren (tennis), and Shirley Whitaker (administrator), and the 2011-12 championship-winning Norfolk State men's basketball team."
O'Quinn made a post to Instagram following the induction into the Hall of Fame.
NBA players reacted to his post.
Tobias Harris: "🔥🔥🔥🔥 well deserved brother."
Quincy Acy: "Big Time My Brother ! Well Deserved !!! 🙏🏿✊🏿💪🏿"
Quentin Richardson: "Congrats KO!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Elfrid Payton: "Yessir!! 💪🏾"
Victor Oladipo, Harrison Barnes, Austin Rivers, Derrick Favors and DeMarcus Cousins were among the NBA players to like the post.
O'Quinn also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic over his eight seasons in the NBA.
His career averages were 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 21.8% from the three-point range in 472 regular season games.
He appeared in two NBA playoff games with the Pacers (2019) and 76ers (2020).