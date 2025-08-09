NBA Players React To Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Heartfelt Post
Magic Johnson remains one of the most popular athletes in the world.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend (and five-time NBA Champion) last played in the league during the 1996 season.
This week, Johnson made a heartfelt post for his mother that had over 10,000 likes on Instagram.
Johnson captioned his post: "We had a beautiful event for my mother yesterday to celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends. The theme of the night was how God has used her throughout her life! My mother has really been blessed in her purpose with the Lord. She was showered with so much love and appreciation during the night and we surprised her with her favorite musical artist Tamela Mann. The Breslin Arena on MSU’s campus was filled with the spirit of God!
I want to thank superstar Tamela Mann and her multi-talented husband David Mann for coming and blessing not just my mother but all of the guests in attendance!"
Several NBA players reacted to the post.
Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Happy Birthday momma!!!!"
Byron Scott: "Happy birthday mamma Johnson. We love you and God bless you."
Carlos Boozer, James Worthy, Mark Jackson and Derek Fisher were among the players to like Johnson's heartfelt post.
Johnson played all 13 seasons of his career for the Lakers.
Following his playing career, he has been among the most successful athletes in the business (and sports ownership world).
Via Ballislife.com: "12 Seasons
12 All-Star
9 All-NBA 1st
9 NBA Finals
9 Top 3 MVP Finalist
5 Rings
3 Finals MVP
3 MVP
Career Playoff Averages:
19.5 PTS, 12.3 AST, 7.7 REB, 1.9 STL, .506 FG%"