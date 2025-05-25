NBA Players React To Lakers Legend Pau Gasol's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Pau Gasol is one of the best forwards in NBA history.
He is most known for his seven-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers where he helped Kobe Bryant win back-to-back NBA Championships (2009-10).
Recently, Gasol made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 28,000 likes.
Gasol wrote: "It’s a true privilege to be part of the FIBA Hall of Fame alongside these amazing inductees, especially with my family by my side.
Thank you, @FIBA, for the recognition and for your efforts in growing our beautiful sport around the world 🙌🏼🏀"
Several former NBA players commented on Gasol's post.
Derek Fisher: "Congratulations @paugasol 👊🏽"
Spencer Haywood: "❤️❤️❤️🙌🔥🙏🏾💯"
David Lee: "Congrats @paugasol !!! Well deserved buddy. Family looking great ❤️"
Gasol was the third pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.
He spent the prime years of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies (and Lakers).
StatMuse: "Pau Gasol as a Laker:
18/10
52.2 FG%
3x All-NBA
3x All-Star
2x Champion"
Gasol spent 18 total seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks (in addition to the Lakers and Grizzlies).
The Hall of Fame forward had career averages of 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,226 games.
Via StatMuse: "Pau Gasol Hall of Fame career:
— 17.0 PPG
— 9.2 RPG
— 1.6 BPG
— 6x All-Star
— 4x All-NBA
— 2x NBA Champ
Top 10 in playoff rebounds and blocks by a Laker."