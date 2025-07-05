NBA Players React To LeBron James' Viral Instagram Post
LeBron James is widely seen as one of the best five players in NBA history.
That said (unlike a lot of other NBA stars), the 40-year-old has never been a big golfer.
He recently made a post to Instagram announcing that he was giving golf a shot.
James wrote: "Day 2 of officially trying this ⛳️🏌🏾 out! Boy o Boy it's a mind fuck to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! 🤷🏾♂️. Got a long ass way to go at this sport and I'll still be some 💩 but hey it's a great time out there! @teamswish asked me for a vid so here you go my guy! Slid 4 is so funny to me! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @siancotton_ @rometrav @ernieramos @chillwill03 @smallzthevillain when we going back out there?? LET'S GO!!!"
Many NBA players left comments on his post.
Steph Curry: "Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you 🙌🏽"
Kevin Love: "Who created that course…Moses? If that isn’t the most open f**kng fairway I’ve ever seen."
Max Christie: "Never thought we’d see this day 🤣🤣🤣"
Ray Allen: "Somebody’s been practicing!"
Austin Reaves: "Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!"
James Worthy: "You’re done ! Now tell me you don’t want to this 4/5 days a week for the rest of your life 🏌🏿♂️"
James is still one of the best players in the NBA despite the fact that he will turn 41 during the middle of the 2025-26 season.
He has spent the last seven years playing for the Lakers.