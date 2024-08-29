NBA Players React To Lonnie Walker News
Lonnie Walker has been a solid NBA player over the previous six seasons.
After one year with the Brooklyn Nets, he became a free agent over the offseason.
On Wednesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Walker is signing with the Boston Celtics.
Many people reacted to the news on social media (including several NBA players).
Devin Vassell: "Tuff🤝🏽"
Dennis Smith Jr.: "More wins for da good guys"
Harry Giles: "Yeah gang @lonniewalkeriv"
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the deal is an Exhibit 10.
Via Charania: "Contract details for Lonnie Walker IV with the Celtics, sources said: Exhibit 10. An E10 allows Celtics to give a bonus to Walker if he is waived after training camp and plays for the team's G League affiliate in Maine."
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "If players who can actually play, like Lonnie Walker, are having to take camp deals, we've either gone too far with things CBA-wise or teams are being FAR too cautious. He should have a guaranteed minimum deal, at the very least."
Via Evan Sidery: "A player like Lonnie Walker, with a proven skillset, having to earn his way onto a roster with a training camp contract is further proof the NBA is ready for expansion immediately."
Walker has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs (in addition to Brooklyn).
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range.