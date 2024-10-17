NBA Players React To Lonzo Ball's Viral Instagram Post After Bulls Return
On Wednesday evening, Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center for their fourth preseason game.
Ball made his return to playing for the first time in over two years.
He had ten points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block (and helped the Bulls win by a score of 125-123).
After the game, Ball made a post to Instagram that had over 130,000 likes in three hours.
Ball captioned his post: "If you fail, then fail again, cuz you can’t win if you don’t try 🙏🏻🤞🏼💙 #MuchLove"
Many NBA players reacted to Ball's post.
Trae Young: "Welcome back Killa !!"
Lance Stephenson: "Welcome back bro 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I was like a proud dad watching you play today 😂let’s goooooooo broooooo it’s go time 💪🏿"
Alex Caruso: "ZO2 !! Good to have u back🙌🏼"
Troy Brown Jr.: "Glad to see u back on the court dog!!! 💪🏾🔥"
Coby White: "My brudda!!!!"
Kyle Anderson: "yeah zo 💫💫💫"
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers after a sensational freshman season at UCLA.
He has played part of five seasons for the Lakers, Pelicans and Bulls.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 games.
The Bulls will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.