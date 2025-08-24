Fastbreak

NBA Players React To Pacers Legend Reggie Miller's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller made a post to his Instagram.

Ben Stinar

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Former Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller speaks on a broadcast prior to game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Reggie Miller is one of the most notable shooting guards in NBA history.

The Indiana Pacers legend last played in the league during the 2004-05 season.

That said, he is still very involved in the NBA world as a broadcaster.

On Sunday, Miller is celebrating his 60th birthday.

He made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 8,000 likes in one hour.

Miller captioned his post: "This is 60!!! What a weekend, got to race for the last time in the 50-59 age bracket, finished 2nd and 15th overall out of 80 total racers.. Mama Bear @lauralaskowski had a wonderful celebration as the race ended with all my Team BOOMBABY teammates.. Appreciate all the calls/texts/posts/stories, I truly feel the ❤️.. #RoaringSixty"

Several NBA players left comments on Miller's post.

Jermaine O'Neal: "Happy birthday my brother!!! @reggiemillertnt"

Caron Butler: "Blessings OG"

Quentin Richardson: "HBD!!"

Miller was the 11th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He spent all 18 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in Indiana.

His career averages were 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 1,389 games.

Despite never winning a title, Miller led the Pacers to the 2000 NBA Finals.

Via Ballislife.com: "HBD REGGIE MILLER One of the greatest shooters & trash talkers ever!

Some of his games 🔥

57 PTS, 8 AST (16/29 FG) 40 PTS (12/15 FG) 40 PTS (14/20 FG) 40 PTS (12/16 FG) 38 PTS (12/14 FG) 36 PTS (12/13 FG) 32 PTS (13/14 FG)

📼 @DUNKC0MP"

