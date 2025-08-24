NBA Players React To Pacers Legend Reggie Miller's Heartfelt Instagram Post

HBD REGGIE MILLER

One of the greatest shooters & trash talkers ever!



Some of his games 🔥

57 PTS, 8 AST (16/29 FG)

40 PTS (12/15 FG)

40 PTS (14/20 FG)

40 PTS (12/16 FG)

38 PTS (12/14 FG)

36 PTS (12/13 FG)

32 PTS (13/14 FG)



📼 @DUNKC0MP

pic.twitter.com/2jfRWVBaI6