NBA Players React To Patrick Beverley Personal News

Patrick Beverley (who most recently played for the Bucks and 76ers) shared personal news.

Oct 28, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) questions a referee about a score by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) questions a referee about a score by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Patrick Beverley most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

He finished that year with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games (13 starts).

On Sunday morning, the 37-year-old announced the news that he is now engaged.

Beverley wrote (via Instagram): "Forever…

She Said Yes 💍"

Many NBA players sent love to Beverley.

Jarred Vanderbilt: "Big time. Congrats my boy"

Tony Allen: "Congrats"

George Hill: "Congrats brotha"

Robert Williams: "Congrats og!"

Kendrick Nunn: "Congrats brodie!!"

Ivica Zubac: "❤️"

Nov 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) reacts against the Boston Celtics after the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Beverley was the 42nd pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.

He has played 12 seasons for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

His career averages are 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 666 games.

Via Ballislife.com (on July 12, 2021):

"2009: 2nd Rd pick by Lakers
2012: EuroCup MVP
2013: 1st NBA game
2014: All-Defense 2nd Team

Beverley also used to put up some crazy stats in high school: 37.3 PTS, 8 STL, 6 AST, 6 REB"

Dec 10, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The LA Clippers won 123-119 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Beverley had the best stints of his career playing for the Rockets and Clippers.

During the 2021 season, he helped LA reach the Western Conference finals.

