NBA Players React To Patrick Beverley Personal News
Patrick Beverley most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished that year with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games (13 starts).
On Sunday morning, the 37-year-old announced the news that he is now engaged.
Beverley wrote (via Instagram): "Forever…
She Said Yes 💍"
Many NBA players sent love to Beverley.
Jarred Vanderbilt: "Big time. Congrats my boy"
Tony Allen: "Congrats"
George Hill: "Congrats brotha"
Robert Williams: "Congrats og!"
Kendrick Nunn: "Congrats brodie!!"
Ivica Zubac: "❤️"
Beverley was the 42nd pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.
He has played 12 seasons for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.
His career averages are 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 666 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on July 12, 2021):
"2009: 2nd Rd pick by Lakers
2012: EuroCup MVP
2013: 1st NBA game
2014: All-Defense 2nd Team
Beverley also used to put up some crazy stats in high school: 37.3 PTS, 8 STL, 6 AST, 6 REB"
Beverley had the best stints of his career playing for the Rockets and Clippers.
During the 2021 season, he helped LA reach the Western Conference finals.