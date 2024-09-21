NBA Players React To CJ McCollum's Instagram Post
After 11 seasons, CJ McCollum still remains one of the best guards in the NBA.
The New Orleans Pelicans star is coming off a season where he averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
On Thursday, he made a post to Instagram for his 33rd birthday.
There were over 8,500 likes and 200 comments on the post.
McCollum captioned his post: "33"
Many NBA players reacted to McCollum's post.
Austin Rivers: "Happy birthday 🔥"
Victor Oladipo: "Happy Birthday my good brother more life! 🙏🏿🙌🏿"
Kyle Anderson: "♍️💫"
NBA trainer Chris Brickley: "Happy birthday bro!"
Grant Williams: "👏👏👏 Grandpa getting up there Happy Gday Prez"
RJ Hampton: "Happy birthday bro!"
Chris Paul, Anthony Morrow, Alex Caruso, Seth Curry, Mark Jackson, Gary Trent Jr. and DeMar DeRozan were among the NBA players to like his post.
McCollum was the tenth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.
He spent the first eight and a half seasons of his career in Portland before getting traded to New Orleans in 2022.
His career averages are 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 731 games.
Last season, the Pelicans were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.