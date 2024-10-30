NBA Players React To Rudy Gay News
Rudy Gay most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.
That year, he averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
After being a free agent for all of last season, Gay has now officially announced his retirement (via The Players' Tribune).
Many NBA players reacted to the joint Instagram post.
Larry Nance Jr.: "My favorite player.. love and respect brother 🫡"
Wayne Ellington: "Congratulations my dawg!! 🦾"
Deron Williams: "Congrats on a helluva career bro 🫡"
Zach Randolph: "💯congrats fam"
Jarred Vanderbilt: "Congrats Unc!!"
Dwight Howard: "Took basketball a long way 💯"
Gay was the eighth pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of UConn.
His career averages are 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 1,120 regular season games.
He played for the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.
The 38-year-old also appeared in 19 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
Gay posted on X: "I’m 38 years old.
I’ve had an 18 year career in the NBA.
It’s time to hang it up.
Thank you for everything — it’s all love. @PlayersTribune"
Gay is most known for his time with Memphis.
During the 2008 season, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field in 81 games.