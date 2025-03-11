NBA Players React To Russell Westbrook's Heartfelt Post After Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Monday night, Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 140-127.
Westbrook finished with 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2017 MVP made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 95,000 likes in two hours.
Westbrook wrote: "The “O”
Forever Grateful for the Love ❤️.
Always will be my home!"
There were over 1,200 comments, and several NBA players left messages on the post.
Carlos Boozer: "🔥🔥🔥"
Peyton Watson: "The Brodie!"
Robert Dillingham: "Russss"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Darius Miles: "🔥🔥🔥"
Dejounte Murray, Larry Nance Jr., Terance Mann, Harrison Barnes, LeBron James, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell were among the players to like Westbrook's post.
Westbrook spent the first 11 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Thunder.
In that span, he made eight NBA All-Star Games (and reached the 2012 Finals).
Westbrook is currently in the middle of his first season with Denver.
He has averages of 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 58 games.
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-23 record in 65 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On Wednesday night, the Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves.