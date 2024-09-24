NBA Players React To Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
Russell Westbrook is from Los Angeles and played his college basketball for UCLA.
The 2017 MVP also spent the last three seasons playing for the Lakers and Clippers.
On Monday, Westbrook gave back to his community in a significant way.
Via Westbrook Academy: "It’s official! This morning @russwest44 cut the ribbon on our campus and debuted our incredible new facilities to the public! Keep an eye out for more updates, photos, and more about our new campus… 👀"
After the event, Westbrook made a post to Instagram that had over 78,000 likes in two hours.
He captioned his post: "LEGACY!
Think… WHYNOT?
Grateful and blessed beyond words.
For the inner city.
- The Brodie"
Many NBA players reacted to Westbrook's post.
Dejounte Murray: "This is motivation big bro!!!! Realest fashoooo!!!! 🔥"
Norman Powell: "That’s so tough brotha 🔥🔥. Congrats. Changing lives forever"
Victor Oladipo: "You different bro 🔥🙌"
Robert Covington: "One of the realest!! Love Brodie 🤟🏽"
Kent Bazemore: "YESSUR!! ✊🏾⚡️"
Jarred Vanderbilt: "Respect"
Carlos Boozer: "You’re Amazing Fam 🎉🎉🎉"
Jalen Rose: "Dope!!!!!"
Wayne Ellington: "Major!! 🔥"
Tyus Jones, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Tobias Harris, Jrue Holiday, JR Smith, Kyle Anderson, Austin Reaves, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Crawford, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr. were among the NBA players to like the post.
Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets over the offseason.
He is going into his 17th season and has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards (in addition to the Clippers and Lakers).