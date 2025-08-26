NBA Players React To Russell Westbrook Personal News
Russell Westbrook is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer spent last year playing for the Denver Nuggets where he was a solid role player next to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.
This week, TMZ reported news about Westbrook and his wife.
Via TMZ: "Russell and Nina Westbrook decided to run it back on their vows ... with the #NBA superstar and his wife holding a beautiful ceremony aboard a boat in Italy.
📷: @backgrid_usa"
Several former NBA players sent love to Westbrook in the comments.
Victor Oladipo: "I love them! 🤎🤎"
Gilbert Arenas: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Westbrook finished last season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The nine-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.
Westbrook wrote for his wife (on May 11): "To my queen, i am so lucky and blessed to be able to see you each and every day be the best mother in the world. Your sacrifices and ability to put our kids first no matter what is truly admirable and I’m grateful for you. I love you more than you know and I hope you feel appreciated on your special day.
Happy Mothers Day Suga! ❤️"
The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Westbrook is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team.