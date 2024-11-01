Fastbreak

NBA Players React To Shareef O'Neal's Instagram Post

Sacramento Kings G League player Shareef O'Neal made a post to Instagram.

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Shaquille O'Neal sits with his son Shareef O'Neal during the fourth quarter of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Shareef O'Neal is going into his first season as a member of the Stockton Kings (the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings).

He last played in the G League during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of Ignite.

Recently, the 24-year-old made a post to Instagram that had over 52,000 likes.

O'Neal captioned his post: "Been a journey ⏳

I appreciate everyone who’s been on the ride with me 🫶🏾"

Several basketball players were among the 400 comments on his post.

Scoot Henderson: "Yuh reef‼️"

Deandre Ayton: "🗣️Yo Time Reef!!!"

Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Zaire Wade: "enjoy the traffic"

O'Neal played his college basketball for UCLA and LSU.

Over 20 regular season games with G League Ignite, he averaged 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field.

Playing for Stockton will give him a chance to earn a two-way (or 10-day) contract with the Kings (or any other NBA team).

Via Matt Evans of Yardbarker on October 26: "Shareef O'Neal, son of Shaquille O'Neal, will suit up for the Stockton Kings in the G League this season.

Former first-round pick Skal Labissière also returns to Stockton after spending last season with the team.

Both players signed Exhibit-10 deals with the Sacramento Kings in preseason before being waived."

The Stockton Kings will play their first game on November 11 against the Valley Suns in Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are currently 2-2 in their first four games of the 2024-25 season.

