NBA Players React To Shocking Adrian Wojnarowski News
On Wednesday, legendary news breaker Adrian Wojnarowski made the shocking announcement that he is leaving ESPN.
Wojnarowski (in part of his statement): "I've decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry. I understand the commitment required in my role and it's an investment that I'm no longer driven to make."
Many NBA players reacted to the news.
Austin Rivers: "🐐"
Isaiah Thomas: "🐐"
Quentin Richardson: "Job well done Woj!! 🫡🫡🫡"
Carlos Boozer: "Congrats 🎉"
Julius Randle's wife (Kendra): "🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"
NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "We love you brother. Do what’s best for you. BONAS FOR LIFE!!! See you in a few weeks living legend.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"
Issac Okoro: "Last Woj Bomb 🤷🏾♂️ #LetEmKnow"
Wojnarowski will now become the general manager for the St Bonaventure Men's Basketball team.
Via ESPN's Pete Thamel: "ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has agreed to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure, he told ESPN.
Wojnarowski is a St. Bonaventure graduate and has a strong relationship with the program, including as a fund raiser for the school’s collective in recent years. He’s a 1991 graduate of the school and a distinguished alumnus from the Jandoli School of Communication.
“It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution,” Wojnarowski told ESPN. “I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men’s futures in ways both professionally and personally.”
Wojnarowski, 55, has worked at ESPN since 2017. He previously worked at Yahoo Sports and The Record of Bergen County.
“I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the World Wide Leader,” he said."
Wojnarowski has over 6.5 million followers (on X), as many fans had notifications for all of his posts.
There is no question that he will be missed heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.