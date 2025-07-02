NBA Players React To Shocking Damian Lillard News
Damian Lillard is coming off another All-Star season for the Milwaukee Bucks.
That said, he suffered an injury during the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks are waiving the future Hall of Famer.
Via Charania: "Damian Lillard’s two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon. The Bucks found a creative path to waive and stretch Lillard – whose $113M will be stretched over the next five seasons – while leaving their future draft assets untouched. In a stunning turn of events, Myles Turner departs the Pacers to join the Bucks."
Several NBA players reacted to the news.
Rudy Gay (via Instagram): "Crazy!!!"
Carmelo Anthony (via Instagram): "NO LOYALTY IN SPORTS!!!... BUSINESS PER USUAL!!... SMH"
Michael Redd (via X): "You play best when you’re happiest.
Damian Lillard and the Bucks just proved that, working out an amicable release because, in part, being away from family was too hard.
I can relate. When I got traded to Phoenix late in my career, my family stayed in the Midwest. It wasn’t easy, and we had to learn on the job.
Family decisions in this league hit different.
Ultimately, I retired early because I wanted more time with my family.
Dame isn’t there yet (he’s got plenty of good basketball left!) but I understand wanting what’s best for your mental space.
Salute to both sides for handling it the right way.
Basketball is important, but family? Family is everything."
Baron Davis (via X): "Waiving Dame is insane …. Let’s hope for the Warriors , Lakers, Miami , Denver or Minn wild cards."
Lillard finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He has played 13 total seasons in the NBA.