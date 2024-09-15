NBA Players React To Shocking Saints-Cowboys Game
UPDATE: The Saints won by a score of 44-19.
On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints are playing the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.
The Saints dominated for the entire game and had a 41-19 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
They scored on their first 15 drives of the season (with Derek Carr) dating back to last week's 47-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Via Bleacher Report: "SAINTS HAVE SCORED ON EVERY POSSESSION THIS SEASON WITH DEREK CARR AT QB 🤯"
NBA players reacted to Sunday's dominance from the Saints.
Trae Young: "Alvin Kamara been Different🔥🔥"
Via Dejounte Murray: "Yo @youngchase907 Told Me The SAINTS Was Foreal And I Can’t Lie They Look Like The REAL DEAL!!!! 🏈"
Via Larry Nance Jr.: "Live look at Kamara carrying the rest of my fantasy team today"
Issac Okoro (via his Instagram story): "#whodat"
Zion Williamson (who is at the game, via his Instagram story): "@saints 💪🏿"
RJ Hampton: "So it’s ok to not call holding cause it’s Micah and he should just play through that?? A joke"
The Saints, who are on the verge of becoming 2-0, will play their next game against on September 22 when they host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
Last season, they went 9-8 and missed the NFL playoffs for the third straight year.
The Cowboys will fall to 1-1, as they defeated the Cleveland Browns by a score of 33-17 last week.
Following the Saints, they will look to rebound when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.