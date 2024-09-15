NBA Players React To Tyler Herro's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Tyler Herro is coming off his fifth season playing for the Miami Heat.
The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
On Saturday, Herro made a heartfelt post to his Instagram for his daughter's third birthday.
Herro captioned his post: "happy birthday to my TWIN!!! my baby girl is turning 3 today. keep being the light zz ❤️❤️ your daddy loves you 🤞🏼🎉"
NBA players reacted to Herro's post.
Herro's former Miami Heat teammate Victor Oladipo: "Happy Birthday Zya More life! 🙌🏿"
Herro's former Kentucky teammate PJ Washington: "💙"
Herro's former Miami Heat teammate Chris Silva: "🔥🔥"
Current Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler: "❤️"
Tyrese Haliburton, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, Cole Anthony and Jordan Poole were among the players to like Herro's post.
Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball for the Wildcats.
He helped lead the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals during his rookie season and also won the 2022 6th Man of The Year Award.
The 24-year-old has career averages of 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 284 regular season games.
Last season, the Heat lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).