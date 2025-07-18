NBA Players React To Tyler Herro's Instagram Post
Tyler Herro is one of the most popular players in the NBA.
The Miami Heat guard is coming off a season where he made his first NBA All-Star Game.
He has over 2.3 million followers on Instagram.
On Friday, Herro made a post to Instagram that had over 25,000 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "locked in n livin’"
Several NBA players reacted to Herro's post.
P.J. Washington: "Boy Wonder"
Kel'el Ware: "My boy🤞🏼"
Thomas Bryant, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, Jordan Poole, RJ Hampton and Immanuel Quickley were among the NBA players to like Herro's post.
Herro finished this past season with averages of 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Via StatMuse (March 13): "Most games shooting 50/40/90% this season:
14 — Tyler Herro
13 — Braun, Shai, Garland
12 — Harris, Paul, Coby"
Herro was initially the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has spent all six seasons of his pro career playing for Miami.
The former 6th Man of The Year has career averages of 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 361 games.
Via NBA on ESPN (on November 12): "Tough loss in OT after Tyler Herro gave it his all.
He is the first Heat player with multiple games of 10 3-pointers in franchise history"
The Heat got swept in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.