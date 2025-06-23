NBA Players React To Tyrese Haliburton Injury News In Pacers-Thunder Game
Tyrese Haliburton had nine points while shooting 3/4 from the three-point range in his first seven minutes of Game 7.
However, the Indiana Pacers star went down with a major injury in the first half.
Via ESPN: "Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury in Game 7."
Many NBA players reacted to the news on social media.
Trae Young: "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Never wanna see that😔"
Karl-Anthony Towns: "You never want to see that, prayers up 🙏🏽"
Josh Giddey: "Hali😔😔😔😔"
Sam Dekker: "More and more and more and more this is happening. Basketball is way too long and way too difficult on guys bodies now. @NBA needs to find a way to shorten the season to keep these guys safe. This game is tougher than ever. Stars are breaking down."
Isaiah Thomas: "Them calf strains are nothing to play with. The next thing if not healed right is always Achilles. Man I feel bad for bro!!"
Jalen Brunson: "Prayers up man 🙏🏽"
Vince Carter: "Damn man smh 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Donovan Mitchell: "These calf strains ain’t no joke man!! Praying for Ty 🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Jarred Vanderbilt: "Hali 🙏🏾"
The Pacers later announced that Haliburton has been ruled out for the remainder of the night.
Via StatMuse: "Tyrese Haliburton this season:
— 18.6 PPG
— 9.2 APG (3rd in NBA)
— All-NBA
"Most overrated" player in the league led his team to Game 7 of the NBA Finals."
The Pacers will have to attempt winning their first title (without their best player).