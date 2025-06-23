Fastbreak

NBA Players React To Tyrese Haliburton Injury News In Pacers-Thunder Game

Ben Stinar

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Tyrese Haliburton had nine points while shooting 3/4 from the three-point range in his first seven minutes of Game 7.

However, the Indiana Pacers star went down with a major injury in the first half.

Via ESPN: "Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury in Game 7."

Many NBA players reacted to the news on social media.

Trae Young: "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Never wanna see that😔"

Karl-Anthony Towns: "You never want to see that, prayers up 🙏🏽"

Josh Giddey: "Hali😔😔😔😔"

Sam Dekker: "More and more and more and more this is happening. Basketball is way too long and way too difficult on guys bodies now. @NBA needs to find a way to shorten the season to keep these guys safe. This game is tougher than ever. Stars are breaking down."

Isaiah Thomas: "Them calf strains are nothing to play with. The next thing if not healed right is always Achilles. Man I feel bad for bro!!"

Jalen Brunson: "Prayers up man 🙏🏽"

Vince Carter: "Damn man smh 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Donovan Mitchell: "These calf strains ain’t no joke man!! Praying for Ty 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Jarred Vanderbilt: "Hali 🙏🏾"

The Pacers later announced that Haliburton has been ruled out for the remainder of the night.

Via StatMuse: "Tyrese Haliburton this season:

— 18.6 PPG
— 9.2 APG (3rd in NBA)
— All-NBA

"Most overrated" player in the league led his team to Game 7 of the NBA Finals."

The Pacers will have to attempt winning their first title (without their best player).

