Former NBA Players React To Victor Oladipo's Instagram Post
Victor Oladipo most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.
He missed all of last season due to injury and is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
At one point, Oladipo was arguably the best shooting guard in the Eastern Conference.
Injuries have derailed the prime of his career.
That said, the two-time NBA All-Star recently made a post to Instagram from a recent workout.
He looked like he was healthy and already back in basketball shape.
Oladipo captioned his post: "Clocked in.
#watchthis #victoroladipo #dailymotivation #basketball"
Several NBA players reacted to his post.
Justin Holiday: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Kyle O’Quinn: "🫡💯"
Theo Pinson: "Go time‼️"
Seeing Oladipo look healthy is a fantastic sight for any NBA fan.
He was one of the most exciting players in the league when he was on the Indiana Pacers.
During the 2018 season, the former Hoosiers star averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via StatMuse: "Victor Oladipo in the ‘17-‘18 season:
— 23.1 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 4.3 APG
— 2.4 SPG (Led the League)
— All-NBA Third Team
— Most Improved Player
— All-Star
— All-Defensive First Team
— Received Votes for MVP & DPOY"
He will be a name to watch as the season gets closer.
In addition to Indiana and Miami, Oladipo has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.