Victor Oladipo in the β€˜17-β€˜18 season:



β€” 23.1 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 4.3 APG

β€” 2.4 SPG (Led the League)

β€” All-NBA Third Team

β€” Most Improved Player

β€” All-Star

β€” All-Defensive First Team

β€” Received Votes for MVP & DPOY



Top ___ season in Pacers history. pic.twitter.com/vrXgRTReKi