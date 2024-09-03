Victor Oladipo in the ‘17-‘18 season:



— 23.1 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 4.3 APG

— 2.4 SPG (Led the League)

— All-NBA Third Team

— Most Improved Player

— All-Star

— All-Defensive First Team

— Received Votes for MVP & DPOY



Top ___ season in Pacers history. pic.twitter.com/vrXgRTReKi