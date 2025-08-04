Fastbreak

NBA Players React To Viral Video Of Lakers Legend Magic Johnson

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson posted a video that went viral.

Ben Stinar

Earvin \"Magic\" Johnson takes questions from journalists outside the Historic Capitol after a roundtable discussion about student athletes' mental health Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Magic Johnson 11022 Ts 075
Earvin \"Magic\" Johnson takes questions from journalists outside the Historic Capitol after a roundtable discussion about student athletes' mental health Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Magic Johnson 11022 Ts 075 / Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the summer, Magic Johnson has been very active on social media.

His post had over 160,000 likes.

Johnson wrote: "It was nice to be back in Barcelona, Spain where I won my gold medal with the Dream Team! I’m back shooting hoops, not in an arena this time, but on a yacht! 😁"

Many NBA players reacted to Johnson's viral post.

Jamal Crawford: "The Magic Man!"

Kevin Durant: "🔥🔥🔥🔥 the icon still gets shots up"

Chris Paul: "🔥🔥🔥"

Reggie Miller: "The Ultimate BALLER"

Jay Williams: "I see you Unc"

Magic Johnson
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang and Magic Johnson before the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Johnson last played in the NBA during the 1996 season, so fans getting a chance to see him get shots up is exciting.

He still remains active in the sports world, as the part-owner of several franchises.

Via ESPN (on October 31, 2024): Magic Johnson is a true winner 👏 🏆

10x NBA champion (Lakers) 🏆 2x #WorldSeries champion (Dodgers) 🏆 NCAA champion (Michigan St.) 🏆 WNBA champion (Sparks) 🏆 MLS Cup champion (LAFC)"

Johnson was picked by the Lakers with the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft.

He played all 13 seasons of his career for the franchise.

