NBA Players React To Viral Video Of Lakers Legend Magic Johnson
Over the summer, Magic Johnson has been very active on social media.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend recently posted a video that went viral.
His post had over 160,000 likes.
Johnson wrote: "It was nice to be back in Barcelona, Spain where I won my gold medal with the Dream Team! I’m back shooting hoops, not in an arena this time, but on a yacht! 😁"
Many NBA players reacted to Johnson's viral post.
Jamal Crawford: "The Magic Man!"
Kevin Durant: "🔥🔥🔥🔥 the icon still gets shots up"
Chris Paul: "🔥🔥🔥"
Reggie Miller: "The Ultimate BALLER"
Jay Williams: "I see you Unc"
Johnson last played in the NBA during the 1996 season, so fans getting a chance to see him get shots up is exciting.
He still remains active in the sports world, as the part-owner of several franchises.
Via ESPN (on October 31, 2024): Magic Johnson is a true winner 👏 🏆
10x NBA champion (Lakers) 🏆 2x #WorldSeries champion (Dodgers) 🏆 NCAA champion (Michigan St.) 🏆 WNBA champion (Sparks) 🏆 MLS Cup champion (LAFC)"
Johnson was picked by the Lakers with the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft.
He played all 13 seasons of his career for the franchise.