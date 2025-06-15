NBA Players Send Condolences To Miami Heat Star Kevin Love
During the 2024-25 NBA season, Miami Heat forward Kevin Love announced that his father (Stan) had passed away at the age of 76.
On Father's Day, Love made a heartfelt post for his father.
He wrote (via Instagram): "This is the first Father’s Day without my Dad which makes his absence feel even heavier. Now that he is gone - today is about love, grief, and the strength of memories.
Growing up I can’t remember my Dad ever missing a game I played in. He showed up and showed love. He stood beside me in both the wins and the losses.
Looking back, I realize how much that mattered. How much confidence it gave me just to know he’d be in the crowd. That kind of consistency - that kind of love - plants something deep inside a kid. It tells you that you’re worth showing up for. That you matter.
I know he’s still with me. Showing up the only way he knew how. Without hesitation. I still feel his pride.
Today, I don’t just mourn the loss. I honor the sadness. I celebrate the love. I carry his example with me. And I always will.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad. Thanks for showing up and showing the way."
The NBA world sent their condolences to Love.
Steve Nash: "❤️❤️"
Terry Rozier: "Keep head high ❤️"
Quinn Cook: "Still praying for you big bro"
Miami Heat: "❤️❤️❤️"
Chris Brickley: "❤️❤️"
Love has played 17 NBA seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves (and Miami Heat).
He is a five-time NBA All-Star.