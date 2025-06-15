Fastbreak

NBA Players Send Condolences To Miami Heat Star Kevin Love

Kevin Love (Miami Heat) made a heartfelt post.

Ben Stinar

Jan 5, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
During the 2024-25 NBA season, Miami Heat forward Kevin Love announced that his father (Stan) had passed away at the age of 76.

On Father's Day, Love made a heartfelt post for his father.

He wrote (via Instagram): "This is the first Father’s Day without my Dad which makes his absence feel even heavier. Now that he is gone - today is about love, grief, and the strength of memories.

Growing up I can’t remember my Dad ever missing a game I played in. He showed up and showed love. He stood beside me in both the wins and the losses.

Looking back, I realize how much that mattered. How much confidence it gave me just to know he’d be in the crowd. That kind of consistency - that kind of love - plants something deep inside a kid. It tells you that you’re worth showing up for. That you matter.

I know he’s still with me. Showing up the only way he knew how. Without hesitation. I still feel his pride.

Today, I don’t just mourn the loss. I honor the sadness. I celebrate the love. I carry his example with me. And I always will.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad. Thanks for showing up and showing the way."

The NBA world sent their condolences to Love.

Steve Nash: "❤️❤️"

Terry Rozier: "Keep head high ❤️"

Quinn Cook: "Still praying for you big bro"

Miami Heat: "❤️❤️❤️"

Chris Brickley: "❤️❤️"

Kevin Love
Love has played 17 NBA seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves (and Miami Heat).

He is a five-time NBA All-Star.

