NBA Players Send Love To Damian Lillard After Heartbreaking News

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Jan 31, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) answers questions from the media during a press conference before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) answers questions from the media during a press conference before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard is one of the most beloved NBA players of all time with 10 million followers on Instagram.

This week, the future Hall of Famer made a heartfelt post that had over 112,000 likes.

He wrote: "The biggest L we ever took man. We love you granddaddy 🙏🏽

🕊️🕊️"

Many NBA players sent their love to Lillard in the comments.

C.J. McCollum: "🙏🏽"

Mark Jackson: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Mateen Cleaves: "🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿"

Carlos Boozer: "🙏🏽"

MarJon Beauchamp: "🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️‍🩹"

Kent Bazemore: "🙏🏾⚡️"

Damian Lillard NBA
May 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) hugs NBA player Damian Lillard after her game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Lillard is coming off another very strong season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

After suffering a season-ending injury in the 2025 NBA playoffs, Lillard was waived by the franchise.

He was then able to rejoin the Portland Trail Blazers (where he spent the first 11 years of his career).

Via Bleacher Report (on July 17): "Breaking: Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42M contract to return to the Blazers, per @ShamsCharania

A reunion ❤️"

Lillard led the Trail Blazers to the NBA playoffs eight times (and they reached the 2019 Western Conference finals).

He was traded to the Bucks before the 2023-24 season.

Via NBA History (on April 23, 2024): "5 years ago today...

Damian Lillard hits a 35-foot 3-pointer to clinch the series and send Portland to the Western Conference Semifinals!

Dame Time."

The Trail Blazers last made the NBA playoffs in 2021.

