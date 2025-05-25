Fastbreak

NBA Players Send Love To Former Miami Dolphins Star Channing Crowder

Former NFL star Channing Crowder made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Nov. 18, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker (52) Channing Crowder prays in the end zone prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Channing Crowder was once among the best players on the Miami Dolphins.

He retired after the 2010 season (at 28).

Right now, the 41-year-old is a successful media star (on The Pivot Podcast).

On Sunday, Crowder made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: "Still trying to find the words… Last week, I said goodbye to my father. A man who wore many titles: teammate, leader, mentor, husband and Dad.

He was a fighter, both on the field and in life. And he fought until the end. Health complications may have taken his body, but it can never touch the impact he made to so many.

Everything I know about discipline, heart, and resilience — I learned from him. His legacy isn’t just in the game, but in the man he raised.

I’ll carry your name with pride and I promise that I will make you proud. Heaven got a good one. Love you forever old man. Keep laughing !!!"

Several former NBA players commented on Crowder's post.

Udonis Haslem: "Condolences my brotha…🙏🏾"

Joakim Noah: "Condolences brother"

Isiah Thomas: "❤️❤️❤️"

JR Smith, Kenyon Martin and Matt Barnes also liked the post.

Crowder was the 70th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

His father Randy (who passed away) played six seasons for the Bucs and Dolphins.

Via David Furones (of Sun Sentinel): "Touching tribute from Channing Crowder @OfficialCrowder to his father, Randy Crowder."

The Dolphins are coming off a season where they went 8-9 (and missed the playoffs).

