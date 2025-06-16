NBA Players Send Love To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant's Wife
On Father's Day, many people around the NBA world sent out posts to Instagram.
One person who made a post was Kobe Bryant's wife (Vanessa).
Her post had over 840,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
She wrote: "Happy Fathers Day @kobebryant💕 You are so missed. We love you so much.#GirlDad💕💕"
Many players sent love to Vanessa.
Carlos Boozer: "🙏🏽❤️"
Matt Barnes: "❤️🙏🏽"
Caron Butler: "❤️"
Byron Scott: "❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Jalen Brunson, Klay Thompson, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Jamal Crawford, Tobias Harris and Chris Paul were among the NBA players to like her post.
Kobe (who passed away in 2020) is one of the best ten players in NBA history.
The five-time NBA Champion spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"• 5x Champ
• 2x Finals MVP
• 2008 MVP
• 18x All-Star
• 15x All-NBA
• 12x All-Defense
• 2x Scoring champ
• 1st in points, games, wins in Lakers history (regular season & playoffs)
• Only player with 2 numbers retired for the same team"
Bryant had career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 1,346 games.
Via ESPN (on Sunday): "24 years ago, Kobe Bryant created one of the most legendary photoshoots in NBA history.
At only 22 years old, the Black Mamba had already secured two NBA championships"