Fastbreak

NBA Players Send Love To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant's Wife

Vanessa Bryant made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Team USA guard Sabrina Ionescu (6) hugs Vanessa Bryant after the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Team USA guard Sabrina Ionescu (6) hugs Vanessa Bryant after the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday, July 20, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Father's Day, many people around the NBA world sent out posts to Instagram.

One person who made a post was Kobe Bryant's wife (Vanessa).

Her post had over 840,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

She wrote: "Happy Fathers Day @kobebryant💕 You are so missed. We love you so much.#GirlDad💕💕"

Vanessa Bryant's IG
Vanessa Bryant's IG / June 15

Many players sent love to Vanessa.

Carlos Boozer: "🙏🏽❤️"

Matt Barnes: "❤️🙏🏽"

Caron Butler: "❤️"

Byron Scott: "❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Jalen Brunson, Klay Thompson, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Jamal Crawford, Tobias Harris and Chris Paul were among the NBA players to like her post.

Vanessa Bryant
Aug 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka, 7, to the mound to throw out the first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Aug. 25. at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kobe (who passed away in 2020) is one of the best ten players in NBA history.

The five-time NBA Champion spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via StatMuse:

"• 5x Champ
• 2x Finals MVP
• 2008 MVP
• 18x All-Star
• 15x All-NBA
• 12x All-Defense
• 2x Scoring champ
• 1st in points, games, wins in Lakers history (regular season & playoffs)
• Only player with 2 numbers retired for the same team"

Kobe Bryant
Dec. 31, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) blocked a shot off Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and takes it down court in the last seconds of the game at the Staples Center. Lakers won 92-89. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bryant had career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 1,346 games.

Via ESPN (on Sunday): "24 years ago, Kobe Bryant created one of the most legendary photoshoots in NBA history.

At only 22 years old, the Black Mamba had already secured two NBA championships"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.