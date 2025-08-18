NBA Players Send Love To San Antonio Spurs Champion
Marco Belinelli last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was in his second stint with the San Antonio Spurs.
On Monday, the 39-year-old officially announced that he has retired from basketball.
I gave it my heart. Every piece of me. Every single day. Basketball gave me everything… and I gave it everything I had. Saying goodbye isn’t easy. But it’s time. I carry with me every emotion, every sacrifice, every cheer. Thank you to those who always believed. To the next generation—I leave a dream. Make it count."
NBA players sent love to the 2014 Champion in the comments.
Dennis Schroder: "LEGEND!!!"
Justin Holiday: "Congrats brother!!🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Danny Green: "👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 congrats big dawg!!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽"
Bogdan Bogdanovic: "Grande leggenda!! 🙌🫡"
Joakim Noah: "It was an honor brother"