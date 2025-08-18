NBA Players Send Love To San Antonio Spurs Champion

Fastbreak

Marco Belinelli announced his retirement from basketball.

Jan 16, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) shakes hands with San Antonio Spurs guard Marco Belinelli (18) after their game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marco Belinelli last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was in his second stint with the San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday, the 39-year-old officially announced that he has retired from basketball.

He wrote via Instagram (translated to English): "I put my heart into it. Every bits of mi self. Every single day. Basketball gave me everything... and i gave it all to her. It's never easy to say goodbye. But it's the time. I carry with me every emotion, every sacrifice, every applause. Thank you to those who have always been there. To the younger ones, I leave a dream. Make it count....

I gave it my heart. Every piece of me. Every single day. Basketball gave me everything… and I gave it everything I had. Saying goodbye isn’t easy. But it’s time. I carry with me every emotion, every sacrifice, every cheer. Thank you to those who always believed. To the next generation—I leave a dream. Make it count."

NBA players sent love to the 2014 Champion in the comments.

Dennis Schroder: "LEGEND!!!"

Justin Holiday: "Congrats brother!!🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Danny Green: "👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 congrats big dawg!!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽"

Bogdan Bogdanovic: "Grande leggenda!! 🙌🫡"

Joakim Noah: "It was an honor brother"

