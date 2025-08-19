Fastbreak

NBA Players Send Love To Wizards Legend John Wall

Washington Wizards legend John Wall announced his retirement.

Ben Stinar

Dec 14, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies beats Washington Wizards 112-92. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies beats Washington Wizards 112-92. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images / Justin Ford-Imagn Images

John Wall was once considered among the elite point guards in the NBA when he was with the Washington Wizards.

He most recently played in the league during the 2022-23 season (with the LA Clippers).

On Tuesday, Wall made the announcement that he has now retired from playing basketball.

Wall wrote (via Instagram): "Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay"

Many NBA players sent love to Wall in the comments.

Isaiah Thomas: "Hell of a career 🏁🏁🏁"

DeMarcus Cousins: "🐐"

Lance Stephenson: "Legend forever brother 🙌🔥🔥🔥"

Theo Pinson: "What you did for NC hoops my guy‼️ You inspired me and many others‼️ Congrats‼️"

Norman Powell: "Congrats on a legendary career brotha. Glad I got to share the court with you my guy 🫡"

Paul Pierce: "🔥🔥🫡"

John Wall NBA
Dec 30, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards point guard John Wall (2) warms up before playing against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Wizards 94-91. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.

He played 11 total seasons for the Wizards (nine), Rockets (one) and Clippers (one).

His career averages were 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 647 games.

Via Bleacher Report: "Breaking: John Wall has announced he is retiring from basketball after 11 seasons in the NBA, per @ShamsCharania

👏5x NBA All-Star 👏All-NBA Third Team 👏NBA All-Defensive Second Team 👏NBA All-Rookie First Team 👏NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion 👏SEC Player of the Year

What a career 🔥"

Wall made five NBA All-Star Games in a row from 2014-18.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.