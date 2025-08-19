NBA Players Send Love To Wizards Legend John Wall
John Wall was once considered among the elite point guards in the NBA when he was with the Washington Wizards.
He most recently played in the league during the 2022-23 season (with the LA Clippers).
On Tuesday, Wall made the announcement that he has now retired from playing basketball.
Wall wrote (via Instagram): "Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay"
Many NBA players sent love to Wall in the comments.
Isaiah Thomas: "Hell of a career 🏁🏁🏁"
DeMarcus Cousins: "🐐"
Lance Stephenson: "Legend forever brother 🙌🔥🔥🔥"
Theo Pinson: "What you did for NC hoops my guy‼️ You inspired me and many others‼️ Congrats‼️"
Norman Powell: "Congrats on a legendary career brotha. Glad I got to share the court with you my guy 🫡"
Paul Pierce: "🔥🔥🫡"
Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
He played 11 total seasons for the Wizards (nine), Rockets (one) and Clippers (one).
His career averages were 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 647 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Breaking: John Wall has announced he is retiring from basketball after 11 seasons in the NBA, per @ShamsCharania
👏5x NBA All-Star 👏All-NBA Third Team 👏NBA All-Defensive Second Team 👏NBA All-Rookie First Team 👏NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion 👏SEC Player of the Year
What a career 🔥"
Wall made five NBA All-Star Games in a row from 2014-18.