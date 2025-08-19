NBA Players Send Love To Wizards Legend John Wall

Breaking: John Wall has announced he is retiring from basketball after 11 seasons in the NBA, per @ShamsCharania



👏5x NBA All-Star

👏All-NBA Third Team

👏NBA All-Defensive Second Team

👏NBA All-Rookie First Team

👏NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion

👏SEC Player of the Year



