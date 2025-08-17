Fastbreak

NBA Players Show Love To Former Heat Star Dion Waiters

Dion Waiters made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Jan 24, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) reacts after fouling LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dion Waiters was once among the most exciting scorers in the NBA.

The former Syracuse had a unique ability to get hot at any given point in a game.

Over the weekend, Waiters made a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes.

He wrote: "Welcome to Waiters’s island!!! 🌴🌴

(I don’t own the music to this video or highlights.)"

Several NBA players sent love to Waiters in the comments.

Kyle Kuzma: "Cheeese"

Sean Kilpatrick: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Udonis Haslem: "Philly 🧀🧀🧀🔥🔥🔥"

Lance Stephenson, DeMarcus Cousins and Jamal Crawford also liked Waiter's post.

Dion Waiters
Jan 24, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) reacts after making a three pointer against the LA Clippers during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Waiters was the fourth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the franchise.

During his second season, Waiters averaged a career-high 15.9 points per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.

