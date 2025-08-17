NBA Players Show Love To Former Heat Star Dion Waiters
Dion Waiters was once among the most exciting scorers in the NBA.
The former Syracuse had a unique ability to get hot at any given point in a game.
Over the weekend, Waiters made a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes.
He wrote: "Welcome to Waiters’s island!!! 🌴🌴
(I don’t own the music to this video or highlights.)"
Several NBA players sent love to Waiters in the comments.
Kyle Kuzma: "Cheeese"
Sean Kilpatrick: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Udonis Haslem: "Philly 🧀🧀🧀🔥🔥🔥"
Lance Stephenson, DeMarcus Cousins and Jamal Crawford also liked Waiter's post.
Waiters was the fourth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the franchise.
During his second season, Waiters averaged a career-high 15.9 points per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.