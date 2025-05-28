Fastbreak

NBA Playoffs Prove Golden State Warriors Made Egregious Mistake

The Golden State Warriors had a chance to select Tyrese Haliburton in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ben Stinar

Mar 7, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 137-128. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 137-128. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers went up 3-1 on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Tyrese Haliburton finished the 130-121 victory with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals while shooting 11/23 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.

Via NBA Communications: "In Indiana’s Game 4 victory tonight, Tyrese Haliburton became the first player to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists and no turnovers in a playoff game since the 1977-78 season (when turnovers were first tracked).

The only other players to reach those totals for points, rebounds and assists in a playoff game are Oscar Robertson and Nikola Jokić."

During the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors (who had a championship-caliber roster) had the rare chance to add a top-two pick.

However, they selected James Wiseman, who only appeared in 60 games for the franchise.

Dec 21, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Warriors could have taken Haliburton (who went 12th to the Sacramento Kings).

While selecting Haliburton so high would have been seen as a reach, they could have traded back.

Former Warriors GM Bob Myers (via ESPN in 2023): "We flew to Ames, Iowa, to see Tyrese Haliburton, so we knew who he was... I can't really defend it. It was a mistake... I screwed up. It was a major mistake."

The Warriors were still able to win the 2022 NBA Championship (despite taking Wiseman).

That said, it's fair to wonder what their future would look like right now if they had the All-Star point guard.

