NBA Playoffs Prove Golden State Warriors Made Egregious Mistake
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers went up 3-1 on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.
Tyrese Haliburton finished the 130-121 victory with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals while shooting 11/23 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA Communications: "In Indiana’s Game 4 victory tonight, Tyrese Haliburton became the first player to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists and no turnovers in a playoff game since the 1977-78 season (when turnovers were first tracked).
The only other players to reach those totals for points, rebounds and assists in a playoff game are Oscar Robertson and Nikola Jokić."
During the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors (who had a championship-caliber roster) had the rare chance to add a top-two pick.
However, they selected James Wiseman, who only appeared in 60 games for the franchise.
The Warriors could have taken Haliburton (who went 12th to the Sacramento Kings).
While selecting Haliburton so high would have been seen as a reach, they could have traded back.
Former Warriors GM Bob Myers (via ESPN in 2023): "We flew to Ames, Iowa, to see Tyrese Haliburton, so we knew who he was... I can't really defend it. It was a mistake... I screwed up. It was a major mistake."
The Warriors were still able to win the 2022 NBA Championship (despite taking Wiseman).
That said, it's fair to wonder what their future would look like right now if they had the All-Star point guard.