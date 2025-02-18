NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg Does Something No ACC Player Has Done In 25 Years
Cooper Flagg is off to an incredible start to his college career.
The Duke superstar is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 26 games.
On Monday night, Flagg led the Blue Devils to an 80-62 victory over Virginia.
He finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
The 18-year-old also made history not seen in 25 years.
Via ACC Network: "COOPER. FLAGG.
The first ACC player with 500 points, 100 assists and 30 blocks in the regular season in the last 25 years"
Flagg is expected to be one of the first two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Via OptaSTATS (before Monday's game): "Cooper Flagg of @DukeMBB has totaled 450 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 40 steals and 25 blocks through his first 25 games in 2024-25.
The only other DI players this century to reach those marks through 25 games of a season are Dwyane Wade (02-03) and Ben Simmons (15-16)."
In addition to Flagg's strong play, Duke is the top team in the ACC with a 23-3 record in their first 26 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and a perfect 15-0 at home).
Following Virginia, Duke will play their next game on Saturday night when they return to North Carolina to host Illinois.