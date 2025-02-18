Cooper Flagg of @DukeMBB has totaled 450 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 40 steals and 25 blocks through his first 25 games in 2024-25.



The only other DI players this century to reach those marks through 25 games of a season are Dwyane Wade (02-03) and Ben Simmons (15-16). pic.twitter.com/x8zxr8u4K4