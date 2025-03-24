NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg Made NCAA History In Duke-Baylor Game
On Sunday afternoon, Cooper Flagg led the Duke Blue Devils to an 89-66 victory over the Baylor.
They are now headed to the Sweet 16 with a matchup against Arizona (in New Jersey).
Flagg finished the win with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
He is off to a historic start to the NCAA Tournament.
Via CBS Sports: "Freshmen with 30+ Pts, 15+ Reb, 10+ Ast through 2 NCAAT games over the last 30 years
2025 Cooper Flagg
That's the list"
Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Cooper Flagg showcased the improvement he's made as a shot-creator versus Baylor. Creating out of pick and roll, going one on one, operating in the post, shooting off the dribble, getting to the rim or finding teammates, Flagg's offensive versatility has expanded significantly."
Flagg is expected (by many) to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Current odds to land Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery:
Wizards: 14%
Jazz: 14%
Hornets: 14%
Pelicans: 12.5%
Sixers: 9.8%
Nets: 9.7%
Raptors: 7.5%
Heat: 6%
Bulls: 4.5%
Spurs: 3%
Blazers: 2%
Rockets (via Suns): 1.5%
Kings: 0.5%"