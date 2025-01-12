NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg Makes Humble Comment After 42-Point Game
On Saturday, Cooper Flagg was the talk of the basketball world.
The 18-year-old freshman finished Duke's 86-78 victory over Notre Dame with 42 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/14 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range.
Via ESPN: "COOPER FLAGG 40-PIECE ‼️
He sets the ACC men's basketball single-game scoring record by a freshman in the win over Notre Dame 💪"
After the game, Flagg was humble when he met with the media (h/t Carolina Blitz).
Flagg: "I'm really just trying to do whatever it takes to win the game out there... I'm just gonna take the open shots and make the right play... I just gotta give the credit to my teammates. They were just giving me open looks from the jump."
Flagg had come into the day with averages of 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Via StatMamba: "Cooper Flagg is the first freshman to have a game with 40/5/5 since Trae Young (2018)."
Duke is in the middle of a 10-game winning streak.
They are now 14-2 in their first 16 games of the season, which has them as the top team in the ACC.
Following their big win over Notre Dame, Duke will remain at home to host Miami on Tuesday.
Via Ballislife.com: "Cooper Flagg had 42 PTS (11/14 FG), 7 AST, 6 REB, 4 3PT today! Most points ever by a Duke freshman and first 40-point game since JJ Redick in 2006"