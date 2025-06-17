Fastbreak

NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg Sends Out First X Post In Over 8 Months

Cooper Flagg (who is expected to be the first pick by the Dallas Mavericks) made a post to X.

Ben Stinar

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a three point basket against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a three point basket against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg is coming off a sensational season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

During the season, Flagg did not make any posts to X.

However (on Tuesday), the 18-year-old made his first post since September.

New Balance wrote: "flagg day. June 25, 2025.

Cooper Flagg's journey to the game's biggest arenas started with the work done in empty gyms."

Flagg responded: "👀"

Many fans commented on Flagg's post.

@MavsFilmRoom: "Welcome to Dallas Coop 🙏🏽"

@JeriTsaiNets: "From Maine to Texas"

@DavisFC2012: "AD is going to mentor you man cant wait to see 🔥🔥"

@gd_77_: "How are you enjoying Dallas today Cooper"

@BrianSporman: "Where’s the Flagg basketball shoe at 👀👀 @newbalancehoops"

Cooper Flagg
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Flagg finished his only season of college basketball with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.

The Blue Devils also reached the Final Four.

Via Overtime: "COOPER FLAGG VS NOTRE DAME:

42 PTS (DUKE FRESHMAN RECORD)
11/14 FG
4/6 3PM
6 REB
7 AST
1 STL

WOW."

The Mavs (who already have a strong roster) were lucky to land the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Via Bleacher Report: "Cooper Flagg has been named AP Player of the Year

18.9 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 4.2 APG

Flagg joins Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant as the ONLY freshmen to win the award"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.