NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg Sends Out First X Post In Over 8 Months
Cooper Flagg is coming off a sensational season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.
During the season, Flagg did not make any posts to X.
However (on Tuesday), the 18-year-old made his first post since September.
New Balance wrote: "flagg day. June 25, 2025.
Cooper Flagg's journey to the game's biggest arenas started with the work done in empty gyms."
Flagg responded: "👀"
Many fans commented on Flagg's post.
@MavsFilmRoom: "Welcome to Dallas Coop 🙏🏽"
@JeriTsaiNets: "From Maine to Texas"
@DavisFC2012: "AD is going to mentor you man cant wait to see 🔥🔥"
@gd_77_: "How are you enjoying Dallas today Cooper"
@BrianSporman: "Where’s the Flagg basketball shoe at 👀👀 @newbalancehoops"
Flagg finished his only season of college basketball with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Blue Devils also reached the Final Four.
Via Overtime: "COOPER FLAGG VS NOTRE DAME:
42 PTS (DUKE FRESHMAN RECORD)
11/14 FG
4/6 3PM
6 REB
7 AST
1 STL
WOW."
The Mavs (who already have a strong roster) were lucky to land the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Via Bleacher Report: "Cooper Flagg has been named AP Player of the Year
18.9 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 4.2 APG
Flagg joins Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant as the ONLY freshmen to win the award"