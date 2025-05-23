Fastbreak

NBA Pundit Rips LA Clippers Star James Harden

Skip Bayless sent out a video about LA Clippers star James Harden.

Ben Stinar

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

James Harden is coming off his second season playing for the LA Clippers.

The future Hall of Famer season had a strong regular season where he averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.

He made his 11th NBA All-Star Game.

James Harden
Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Despite Harden's strong year, the Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

Harden finished Game 7 with just seven points, five rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Via Underdog NBA: "James Harden's last three Game 7s:

7 PTS, 2-8 FG — L vs. DEN (tonight)
9 PTS, 3-11 FG — L vs. BOS ('23)
22 PTS, 5-17 FG — L vs. MIL ('21)"

On Friday, Skip Bayless posted a video about Harden.

He captioned his post: "I'LL MOST REMEMBER JAMES HARDEN'S CAREER FOR HIS MANY PLAYOFF FLAMEOUTS AND FOR THE WAY HE QUIT HIS WAY OUT OF HOUSTON TO GET TO BROOKLYN, THEN QUIT HIS WAY OUT OF BROOKLYN TO GET TO PHILADELPHIA."

Harden has always put up incredible numbers during the regular season (he won the 2018 MVP Award).

That said, the NBA legend has never been able to reach the Finals.

The 35-year-old has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA
Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) slaps hands with Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.