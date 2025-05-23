NBA Pundit Rips LA Clippers Star James Harden
James Harden is coming off his second season playing for the LA Clippers.
The future Hall of Famer season had a strong regular season where he averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He made his 11th NBA All-Star Game.
Despite Harden's strong year, the Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Harden finished Game 7 with just seven points, five rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "James Harden's last three Game 7s:
7 PTS, 2-8 FG — L vs. DEN (tonight)
9 PTS, 3-11 FG — L vs. BOS ('23)
22 PTS, 5-17 FG — L vs. MIL ('21)"
On Friday, Skip Bayless posted a video about Harden.
He captioned his post: "I'LL MOST REMEMBER JAMES HARDEN'S CAREER FOR HIS MANY PLAYOFF FLAMEOUTS AND FOR THE WAY HE QUIT HIS WAY OUT OF HOUSTON TO GET TO BROOKLYN, THEN QUIT HIS WAY OUT OF BROOKLYN TO GET TO PHILADELPHIA."
Harden has always put up incredible numbers during the regular season (he won the 2018 MVP Award).
That said, the NBA legend has never been able to reach the Finals.
The 35-year-old has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.