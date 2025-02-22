NBA Pundit Bill Simmons Makes Hilarious Bronny James Comment
Despite his limited playing time, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is one of the biggest stars in the NBA.
Crowds get very excited whenever he is a given a chance to enter the game.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter (on January 20): "MVP chants for Bronny on the road in D.C. 😅"
Recently, Bill Simmons (via his podcast) made a hilarious comment about Bronny.
Simmons: "Bronny's the best thing that's ever happened to going to a Laker game, because if it's a blowout, everyone stays for Bronny. You can just leave and get your car."
Simmons has a point, as Los Angeles is known for having some of the worst traffic in the country.
Via New York Post Sports on February 1: ""We want Bronny!" chants break out at MSG"
Bronny is averaging 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 17 games.
In his most recent stint, the 20-year-old had his best showing with the Lakers.
He finished with nine points and one assist while shooting 3/4 from the field in eight minutes of playing time.
In addition to the NBA, Bronny has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
Via NBA G League on February 8: "28 PTS ⭐️ 6 REB ⭐️ 12/23 FG
Bronny James scored a GAME-HIGH to lead the @southbaylakers to an 18-point victory over the Suns! The rookie has scored 23+ PTS in three of his last four games."
As for the Lakers, they are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.