NBA Pundit Bill Simmons Makes Hilarious Bronny James Comment

Bill Simmons made a hilarious comment about Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Ben Stinar

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Despite his limited playing time, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is one of the biggest stars in the NBA.

Crowds get very excited whenever he is a given a chance to enter the game.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter (on January 20): "MVP chants for Bronny on the road in D.C. 😅"

Recently, Bill Simmons (via his podcast) made a hilarious comment about Bronny.

Simmons: "Bronny's the best thing that's ever happened to going to a Laker game, because if it's a blowout, everyone stays for Bronny. You can just leave and get your car."

Simmons has a point, as Los Angeles is known for having some of the worst traffic in the country.

Via New York Post Sports on February 1: ""We want Bronny!" chants break out at MSG"

Bronny is averaging 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 17 games.

In his most recent stint, the 20-year-old had his best showing with the Lakers.

He finished with nine points and one assist while shooting 3/4 from the field in eight minutes of playing time.

In addition to the NBA, Bronny has also spent a lot of time in the G League.

Via NBA G League on February 8: "28 PTS ⭐️ 6 REB ⭐️ 12/23 FG

Bronny James scored a GAME-HIGH to lead the @southbaylakers to an 18-point victory over the Suns! The rookie has scored 23+ PTS in three of his last four games."

As for the Lakers, they are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.

Ben Stinar
