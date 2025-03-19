NBA Pundit Bill Simmons Was Right About Steph Curry
Earlier this month, Steph Curry became the first player to reach 4,000 career three-pointers.
The two-time MVP has made 871 more threes than the next closest player on the all-time list (LA Clippers star James Harden).
Via Warriors PR (on March 13): "Warriors guard Stephen Curry hit his 4,000th regular season 3-point field goal in the third quarter of tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit 4,000 career threes."
Back in 2021, Curry passed Ray Allen (2,973) to become the all-time leader.
On that same night, Bill Simmons of The Ringer predicted that Curry was capable of reaching 4,000 career threes.
Simmons wrote (on December 14, 2021): "Enjoyable record break. Next stops for Steph: 3,000 (easy), 4,000 (doable) … 5,000 ??? He’d have to play until 42-43."
Curry is still playing at an All-Star level despite turning 37 on March 14.
He is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Therefore, it's still possible that he can get to 5,000 before the end of his legendary career.
Via NBA Fantasy: "3️⃣PM race ahead of tonight's games 💦 🎯
Anthony Edwards - 271 🎯 Malik Beasley - 267 🎯 Steph Curry - 261"
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft after three years of college basketball at Davidson.
The four-time NBA Champion has spent all 16 seasons with Golden State.