NBA Pundit Is Worried About Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook is no longer the superstar he was when he won the 2017 MVP Award with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
That said, the future Hall of Famer has done an excellent job of becoming a role player for the Denver Nuggets.
Recently, an article (via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne) revealed that an anonymous Nuggets player had called Westbrook immature.
Following the article, Bill Simmons made an intriguing comment about Westbrook.
Simmons: "His body language the last two games felt a little last year on the LeBron Lakers ish to me... Just a little off the rails... You have these stories where you have unnamed teammates taking shots at you and I don't know, he's a human being. If you read about that or hear about that, all of a sudden you have eyeballs in the back of your head... I just think there's a strange vibe to him."
Through his first 12 games of the playoffs, Westbrook is averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range.
The Nuggets and Thunder are currently tied up at 3-3 in their second-round series with Game 7 on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
Via The NBA: "RUSS ARRIVING IN STYLE
DEN/OKC Game 7 tips at 3:30pm/et on ABC!"
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.