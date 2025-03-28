NBA Pundit Lays Out Plan For Cooper Flagg To Join The Boston Celtics
Cooper Flagg has established himself as the most intriguing player heading into the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
On Thursday night, the 18-year-old Duke star led the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight with his 30-point performance against Arizona.
Many NBA teams are hoping that they will get the chance to select Flagg (and change the trajectory of their franchise).
One team who will not get a chance at the top pick is the Boston Celtics.
That said, Bill Simmons made the case for how the Celtics could land Flagg (in the future) via free agency.
Simmons (via The Ringer): "I'm counting on Kelly Flagg, who's a massive, gigantic Celtics fan... The Celtics a team that she loves, very very much. We have never seen somebody come into the NBA Draft and just play out their rookie contract... Five years just plays with whoever drafts him. Jumps right to the Celtics by age 24. We're waiting for him; we're gonna have the cap space ready; we got a new owner. Come home, come home, Cooper."
Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Jon Rothstein of CBS: "Ridiculous game for Cooper Flagg.
30, 7 assists, and six rebounds.
Duke/Alabama on Saturday in the Elite Eight."
While Flagg playing for the Celtics any time in the near future is unlikely, NBA transactions are nearly impossible to predict.