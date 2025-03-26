NBA Pundit Nick Wright Makes Opinion Clear Of Lakers Rookie Bronny James
On Monday night, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James had an excellent showing in the G League.
The 20-year-old guard finished with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block while shooting 14/21 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, FS1's Nick Wright spoke about Bronny (via The Herd with Colin Cowherd).
Wright: "You know what a rotational player is? A top-five percent outcome for all second-round picks in NBA history, which is why the criticism of the pick and treating Bronny like he was a make-a-wish prospect was wildly unfair... His character, IQ and genes are ten out of ten. Yeah, I'd take a flyer on him. It was a totally reasonable pick... I think it's really impressive that he has played his best basketball with higher scrutiny on him."
Bronny has appeared in 23 NBA games with limited playing time.
He is averaging 2.3 points per contest, but he also had a game last week where he put up 17 points and five assists while shooting 7/10 from the field in a career-high 30 minutes.
The former USC guard continues to play at an elite level in the G League (despite his limited time on an NBA floor).
Via StatMamba: "Bronny James is the youngest player in the G League averaging 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG, & 5+ APG."
The South Bay Lakers are playing the Santa Cruz Warriors (again) on Tuesday night.