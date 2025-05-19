NBA Pundit Proposes Blockbuster Bucks-Cavs Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off another disappointing season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had another historic season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field.
Via Real Sports: "Giannis Antetokounmpo this postseason:
33.0 PPG
15.4 RPG
6.6 APG
65.1% TS
This is his 2nd career playoff series averaging 30/15/5 — nobody else in history has one."
At 30, the rumors about Antetokounmpo's long-term future in Milwaukee have started to pick up.
On Sunday, Bill Simmons proposed a trade idea for the Bucks and Cavs.
He thinks the two teams should consider swapping Evan Mobley (and Antetokounmpo).
Simmons (via The Ringer): "Mobley for Giannis straight up. What do you think? Straight up. Six and a half years younger... I think I'm doing it. I think it's a great trade."
While Mobley may never become close to the player that Antetokounmpo is, he had an excellent season (at just 23).
The 2025 Defensive Player of The Year averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via StatMuse: "Evan Mobley this season:
— 18.5 PPG
— 9.3 RPG
— 1.6 BPG
— 56/37/73%
— DPOY
Turns 24 years old next month."
If the Cavs were able to land Antetokounmpo, they would likely be the favorites to win the 2026 Eastern Conference.