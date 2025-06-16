NBA Pundit Rips Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
Ja Morant is one of the most notable young stars in the NBA.
At one point, he looked as if he would become a future face of the league.
While that hasn't happened, Morant is still an All-Star caliber guard who generates a lot of buzz from fans.
In the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ryen Russillo of The Ringer spoke about Morant.
Russillo: "I'm over him as a basketball player. I'm over his very predictable approach to all this stuff. I think he's gonna get hurt all the time, and I think he's delusional. I think he's a very delusional guy."
While Grizzlies fans likely will not enjoy hearing Russillo's comments, he makes fair points about the 25-year-old.
The two-time NBA All-Star finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports also sent out an intriguing post about Morant (on Sunday).
O'Connor wrote: "Ja Morant is overrated by Grizzlies fans. Subpar from 3. Inconsistent defense. This year got to the rim a career-low % of the time. Rarely healthy. Hasn’t played in 75% of games in a year since 2021. Morant is somewhere around the NBA’s 40th to 50th best player. Good, not great."
The Grizzlies got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
They have won one playoff series over Morant's six seasons.