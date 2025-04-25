NBA Pundit Rips Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA at just 23.
The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar has led the franchise the postseason in each of the previous four years.
The Timberwolves are currently in the middle of a first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers.
After they lost Game 2 by a score of 94-85, Skip Bayless took a strong stance on Edwards.
Bayless wrote: "Anthony Edwards is way overrated as a basketball player, as a winner, as a true superstar."
Edwards finished the Game 2 loss with 25 points and six rebounds while shooting 10/22 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "Game 2 vs LA was the 1st time Anthony Edwards didn't record an assist in a contest since Game 5 against the Grizzlies on Apr 26, 2022.
He had recorded at least one in 260 straight games.
Edwards has now had eight games with zero assists, four of which came in his rookie year."
The Timberwolves are tied up with the Lakers at 1-1.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night at the Target Center (in Minnesota).
At home, the Timberwolves are 25-16 in 41 games.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.