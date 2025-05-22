NBA Pundit Says Kevin Durant Is Scared Of Him
Kevin Durant has had one of the best NBA careers of all time.
The Phoenix Suns superstar is still one of the elite forwards in the league (despite the fact that he will turn 37 before next season).
Skip Bayless has had a long history with the future Hall of Famer.
Recently, Bayless posted a video to X about Durant.
He captioned the post: "KD: SO GIFTED, SUCH SHAKY INTANGIBLES. I TRIED AND TRIED TO DEFEND HIM. HE WOULDN'T LET ME. BUT MY INSTINCTS WERE RIGHT ABOUT HIM AFTER THAT 2012 INCIDENT: NOT SOMEBODY YOU WANT TO ROOT FOR, ESPECIALLY WHEN REPRESENTING MY HOMETOWN."
Bayless also revealed that he attempted to do an interview/podcast with Durant (but did not get a response).
Bayless: "Kevin's afraid of me. He would never come on here with me, because he's knows what would happen. I would hold him accountable. I would challenge him, and he does not want to be challenged. Thinnest skinned superstar ever."
Durant finished this past year with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via The NBA: "30K POINTS FOR 35
Kevin Durant becomes the 8th player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points!"
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one season at Texas.
He has spent 18 years with the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors (and Suns).