NBA Pundit Slams Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards
Skip Bayless sent out a video about Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
Anthony Edwards has established himself as one of the best five guards in the NBA.
The Timberwolves superstar is in the middle of his second consecutive trip to the Western Conference finals.
That said, the Timberwolves lost Game 1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-88.
Edwards finished the loss with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Skip Bayless sent out a video (via X).
Bayless wrote: "CAN’T MAN IS OVERHYPED AND OVERRATED"
