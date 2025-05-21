Fastbreak

NBA Pundit Slams Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards

Skip Bayless sent out a video about Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

Ben Stinar

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) holds onto the ball after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards has established himself as one of the best five guards in the NBA.

The Timberwolves superstar is in the middle of his second consecutive trip to the Western Conference finals.

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after making a shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

That said, the Timberwolves lost Game 1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-88.

Edwards finished the loss with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Skip Bayless sent out a video (via X).

Bayless wrote: "CAN’T MAN IS OVERHYPED AND OVERRATED"

