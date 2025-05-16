NBA Pundit Thinks LeBron James Could Save The Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers had an outstanding regular season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
However, they had an extremely disappointing second-round playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers (in five games).
Via NBA TV: "Cleveland’s run this season comes to an end:
- 1-Seed in the East
- Led NBA in Offensive Rating
- 3 All-Stars (Mitchell, Mobley, Garland)
- Evan Mobley DPOY, Kenny Atkinson COY
Where does this Cavs squad go from here?"
Recently, FS1's Nick Wright made an intriguing statement about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Wright (via Dan Patrick Show): "Year 23, go back home. Win a title with Cleveland or at least make another Finals is something for LeBron James... You couldn't go there if they won 64 games, made the Finals, but when they just keep getting clocked in round 2."
James is still one of the best players in the NBA at 40.
He finished his 22nd season (and seventh with the Lakers) averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The four-time NBA Champion has a $52.6 million player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season.
James famously was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft (out of high school) by the Cavs.
He also returned to the franchise later in his career and led them to the 2016 NBA Championship.