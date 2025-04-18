Fastbreak

NBA Pundit Urges Kevin Durant To Join The Miami Heat

Colin Cowherd thinks Kevin Durant should go to the Miami Heat.

Ben Stinar

Jan 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant has spent part of three seasons playing for the Phoenix Suns.

Despite putting up big numbers, the Suns have struggled (and missed the 2025 NBA playoffs).

Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

There are a lot of rumors that Durant will now be traded this summer.

FS1 star Colin Cowherd made the case for the 2014 MVP to join the Miami Heat.

Cowherd (via the Herd): "Wouldn't this be a great place for Kevin Durant? Miami wins a lot... The Heat are grownups. They haven't missed the playoffs in back-to-back years for two decades. 9 conference finals in 20 years. They've been in two finals in the last six years... I kind of have always felt like the Miami Heat are the Warriors east."

Durant finished this past season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.

He has spent 18 years with the Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors (and Suns).

Via The Phoenix Suns (on March 25): "The only players in @NBA history in Year 17 or higher with 80+ points and 10+ three-pointers over a two game span:

▪️ Kevin Durant ▪️ LeBron James"

As for the Heat, they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.

On Friday night, they will play the Atlanta Hawks (in Georgia).

Whoever wins the game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed (and play the Cleveland Cavaliers).

