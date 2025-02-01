NBA Reporter Rachel Nichols Makes Bold Jimmy Butler Statement Amid Miami Heat Drama
Jimmy Butler will continue to be the biggest storyline with next week's NBA trade deadline approaching.
Butler is currently serving his third suspension imposed from the team (and clearly wants a trade out of Miami).
Via The Miami Heat on January 27: "The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games... The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today."
Recently, long-time NBA reporter Rachel Nichols spoke about Butler's situation with Miami (via Open Floor: SI's NBA Show Podcast).
Nichols: "I just think everyone in this situation has to keep in mind what you would be trading for... He is not the Jimmy Butler he was when Miami acquired him... Jimmy has averaged in his entire time with Miami including, the beginning, 58 games a year during his career there. And by the way, he's 35... If no one gives him an extension, he can just say, yeah, yeah, I'd still like another $50 million."
Butler has a player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season that would pay him $52.4 million.
The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games this season.
He is currently in his sixth year with Miami.